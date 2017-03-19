Newsvine

Get a member request in your e-mail but no requests in you nation? Hrrmmm.....what's up with that?

By AZPADDY
Sun Mar 19, 2017 12:02 PM
    As an admin in a Newsvine nation I received a request by e-mail to join the nation. However, no requests are in my Newsvine account or in that particular nation. Was the request a phishing scam attempt or a glitch in Newsvine's site? Who knows...just be careful and delete any requests that aren't also in your Newsvine account.

