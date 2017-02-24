When real evil is afoot

It might sound like an extreme reaction to normal events, but I believe the rise of Trump is clearly an act of evil intent, brought about by behind the scenes actors. These actors are those who wound up in control of FOX News, working hard preaching the message of unrest, resentment and hate. After 30 plus years of consistent broadcasting of that message, the forces of evil have succeeded in gaining the highest office in our land. Call me crazy if you like, but what else can explain otherwise decent intelligent people saying they "Like" a man like Donald Trump? A man who has all the character of a barroom braggart. A man who has committed adultery against every one of his many wives. A man who simply cannot be trusted to tell the truth. He openly bragged that he could shoot someone on 5tth. Ave. in NYC and his fans would still love him. Obviously, even he himself is baffled by his popularity. But how does that popularity come about? Trump is no national hero. He hasn't ever done anything to be held in admiration. No, that kind of support, that kind of blind admiration can only be the result of pure evil, holding sway over people who in their right minds would find Trump a repulsive human being.

We're seeing real evil afoot in Trump folks, and it's been in the works for some time.