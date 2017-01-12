Putin's Russia is currently waging war against the United States and our Congress is doing absolutley nothing to stop it.

Every day we see new evidence of Putin's cyber war against the U.S. He's actually been waging this war for several years in response to the U.S. and NATO bolstering our positions in Europe and the middle east. Putin ramped up the attack when he saw an opportunity to disrupt the Presidential election, and jumped into action.

Today we see just how insidious the war against us is when CNN's coverage of today's "votarama" was abruptly cut off along with the entire electrical power to the building. Also, when recording Republican's votes to gut the A.C.A., the picture CNN was transmitting abruptly cut to a sunny beach vacation commercial with Russian TV logo in the lower left corner.

The attacks will only increase, and it's only a matter of time until power from large electrical grids are disrupted across the nation. While these attacks are being planned and carried out, our president elect is running interference for our enemy by denying it's happening. He's actually telling us not to believe what we are seeing and hearing.

And Conservatives across the nation agree with him. It seems the only real patriots left in our nation are those who voted against Trump and those who oppose him and his Russian allies.