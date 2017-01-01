What will it take to convince you that Putin is at war against our nation?

As our nation's top security agencies continue to find new evidence of Russian aggression waged against the U.S., we also see Trump supporters and Congressional Republicans make excuse after excuse for every instance of aggression uncovered. These Putin apologists insist no evidence exists of Putin aggression, yet the facts say otherwise.

So it seems that Conservatives who voted for Trump simply won't believe Trump is at war wityh us until they actually see Russian troops in front of their homes. Even then, they might just side with Putin.