Why young people are angry with the election of Trump and why you should be too.

As president elect Donald Trump prepares to take office next January, Trump supporters are wondering why young people across the nation were taking to the streets in protest. The answer is that they're angry that a man who lacks common decency and ethics has actually been elected to their nation's highest office. They're angry because it's been instilled in them since childhood that our elected leaders from George Washington through Barack Obama are people of high character and high morality. Say what you want about Barack Obama. Claim he's not a good leader etc,., but he's certainly a decent man. A man of extremely high moral character and high ethics. No multiple marriages, no sexual scandals, no self dealing. People are angry with the election of Trump because he's a man who has bragged about grabbing unsuspecting women's genitals, has had numerous affairs during every one of his multiple marriages. He's a man who has bilked hundreds of our fellow citizens out of their hard earned money. A man who has purposely stiffed decent hard working small business owners out of money he owes them for work and services rendered. This has caused untold grief and hardship for the people cheated, yet he's the president elect of these United States.

THAT'S why people are angry with Trump being elected. It's the most obscene event in our political history, and if you're not angry with Trump being the president elect, you are certainly no patriot, for you're OK that a man of such low character is actually our president elect. It's a stain on this nation that can never be erased.