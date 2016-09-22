You have to wonder: What is going on with all these unarmed young black men being killed by police?

Every time I read or hear about another young unarmed black man being shot and killed by police, I automatically think that it is an anomaly. It rarely happens, so it's just a tragic incident that won't happen again for a long time, if ever. But after this latest tragedy, I'm starting to wonder just what the heck is going on? Week after week we see another shooting of an unarmed black kid or young man by police - who surely must be thinking of the last event that drew national attention . Every police officer across the nation has to be thinking of the possible headlines every time the officer comes in contact with a black citizen. Yet still, the killings keep happening.

I'm typically not one to believe people are governed by unseen forces - good or bad, but after these continuing tragic killings, I'm starting to suspect something sinister is afoot. It's just too compelling a theory to dismiss. Think about it: Despite every officer being extremely aware that their actions will be scrutinized if they engage in a questionable shooting, it...keeps...happening. Again...and again...and again.

To be sure, young black men have always been the target of police scrutiny, and were even routinely killed with little to no consequences prior to the civil war. What is it that could be driving these senseless shootings by well trained professional law enforcement officers across the nation? Is society beginning to unravel, or....could this be the work of unseen forces bent on causing mayhem and suffering across the most advanced society in the history of mankind?

What do you think?