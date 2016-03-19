Is ANYONE surprised Breitbart News threw their own reporter and an Editor under the campaign bus so Breitbart can keep access to the Trump campaign? The former reporter and Editor both resigned, and they seem surprised that Breitbart News would act in such a suck-up manner. Really?? They actually thought Breitbart was an honorable man and his organization was also honorable?? THAT is hard to believe.
Reporter who says she was manhandled by Trump campaign manager resigns from Breitbart - The Washington Post
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sat Mar 19, 2016 11:55 AM
