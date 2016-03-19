Newsvine

Reporter who says she was manhandled by Trump campaign manager resigns from Breitbart - The Washington Post

Sat Mar 19, 2016
Is ANYONE surprised Breitbart News threw their own reporter and an Editor under the campaign bus so Breitbart can keep access to the Trump campaign? The former reporter and Editor both resigned, and they seem surprised that Breitbart News would act in such a suck-up manner. Really?? They actually thought Breitbart was an honorable man and his organization was also honorable?? THAT is hard to believe.

