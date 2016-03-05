Conservatives have found the candidate that embodies all they've aspired to. So why don't they support him?

The G.O.P. has the man leading the race for the white house that embodies all the Conservative aspirations they've touted since the late 1970's.:

He's Anti-Immigrant. He treats women as second class citizens who aren't deserving of equal status as men. He sees reasoned discussion of the issues of the day as weakness, and impulsive violent reactions as effective leadership. He has no problem lying to the camera when called out on his dubious claims of being a genius in the business world. He simply ignores the facts and makes things up on the fly in the pursuit of voter's attention. He care little to nothing of minority Americans, and routinely disparages them as lazy layabouts, trying to make a living off "Real Americans."

If that doesn't reflect today's G.O.P., nothing does. My question is this: Since Trump embodies every Conservative political trait, why don't they have the balls to support him?