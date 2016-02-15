What's driving Conservative hysteria about the SCOTUS?

Immediately following the news that Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia had suddenly passed away, Conservative leaders throughout the nation declared their hysterical opposition to the President of The United States nominating a replacement. It doesn't matter to them that our president still has over 11 months left in his second elected term. It doesn't matter to them that it is the constitutional duty of our president to nominate a replacement in due course. Their argument(s) - as hilarious as it sounds - is that we should wait until the next president is in office. I mean....WTF?? Wait for almost one year?? The plain hypocrisy and flat-out ballsiness of the Conservative opposition is simply hard to believe.

But.....here's the real reason Republican Conservatives are pissing their pants about Scalia's passing: They are absolutely terrified of losing their majority on the SCOTUS. So terrified that they will commit treason and look constituents in the eye and say they are doing the right thing.

I say we must deny these bastards subverting the constitution by doing all we can to stop them, and the most effective way to do so is to vote. VOTE THE BASTARDS OUT.