The making of anti-government groups and why they pose a grave danger to the nation.

When Clive Bundy and his supporters openly defied Federal laws and their own legal agreements with our government, Conservative politicians were quick to grab photo-ops and support their illegal actions. But the Bundys were hardly the first to openly defy federal law or to garner support from politicians. Long before the Bundys took up arms against the United States, we suffered attacks from Conservative extremists such as Timothy McVeigh and the extremists in Idaho / Ruby Ridge. We watched on TV as Federal authorities stormed the heavily armed compound of David Koresh in Waco, TX and saw Law enforcement officers shot dead from automatic gunfire in the process.

Even now, as we know in hindsight, the extremists at Ruby Ridge and Waco Tx were causing fear by intimidating nearby residents and openly defying law enforcement, we have elected Conservative Politicians siding with the extremists and attacking law enforcement verbally. With elected officials like Michelle Bachmann and a few others, some law enforcement officials like Sheriff Joe Arpaio and Sheriff Paul Babeau in AZ. supporting conservative extremism and well known opportunists like Sarah Palin and Donald Trump leading the circus of conservative malcontents, is it any wonder we are now seeing the deadly fruits of their labors??

With decades of encouragement from people like those mentioned above, and very easy access to firearms, those who are easily led, and those with weak character are drawn to the anti-government movement. There, they find validation for feelings of resentment, hatred and mistrust. They see our government - the people we elect from our own communities - as an enemy. You can hear it in the contempt they have for our twice duly elected president, Barack Obama. You can see it in bumper stickers ridiculing our president, the one who steered the nation away from the brink of disaster the Conservative philosophy of the GWB administration brought about through the same contempt for government.

We can expect more attacks from conservative extremists, as the same message of resentment, hate and mistrust is peddled through the airwaves in Dog-Whistle style by those who profit greatly by it. Under the Obama administration, we have just witnessed how smart thoughtful deliberate actions can deflate one highly charged situation. My guess is that the FBI is working quietly and deliberately tracking and monitoring the conservative domestic terrorists who are our own home grown Jihadists. Think about that message of hate the next time you hear Trump and Palin, the next time you hear your local Conservative politician claim our president is a Muslim, the next time you hear Ted Cruz say President Obama is "Ruining America".

That's how domestic terrorism grows and thrives in our nation. We need to speak out as Holocaust survivors are urging us to do today.