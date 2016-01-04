How would YOU deal with the domestic terrorists in Oregon?

The standoff in Nevada didn't result in the shootout domestic terrorists were hoping for, so now the Bundys and the handful supporting them have seized a Federally owned and operated wildlife preserve in Oregon. They're hoping to provoke Federal Law Enforcement agencies into an armed response by using the ruse that a local rancher is being unfairly prosecuted. Apparently the local rancher hasn't had any discussions with the Bundys or their small group of armed criminals, and has said he and his son do not want the Bundy's help, nor do they support Bundy's cause.

If we truly are a nation of laws, then clearly, these Militia types are breaking the law by taking it into their own hands in order to incite an armed revolution against our duly elected government.

My question is this:

How would YOU deal with this group of armed criminals? Would you simply wait them out? Would you authorize local National Guard forces to forcibly remove them by any means necessary? Would you attempt to negotiate a peaceful resolution to get them to vacate the area?

Personally, I'd order the Oregon National Guard to forcibly remove those who refuse orders to leave using any means necessary, as these Militia types clearly have no respect for the rule of law.

What would YOU do?