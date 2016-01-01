"Good Guys With Guns" shoot 27 times at suspected intruder.......and hit mom in leg.

After reading about a law enforcement couple "Accidentally" shooting who they thought was an intruder 27 times and wounding who turned out to be mom / mom-in-law, I couldn't help but think how the incident lays bare the fallacy the NRA's Wayne LaPierre put forth regarding "Good Guys With Guns".

First, the shooters are trained law enforcement officers. The NRA wants armed Untrained novices roaming crowded shopping malls and other public venues ready to open fire - to keep society safe.

Second, The incident took place inside the shooters home, and the target was not armed. Their collective aim was so far off target that mom was only hit in the leg. Really?? 27 shots at an unarmed target in an enclosed space they were very familiar with, and they miss that badly??

Obviously fear and adrenalin were at play, but the same would apply in even higher levels in a crowded shopping mall or theatre for an untrained novice ( Good Guy With Gun ) trying to save the day. Can you imagine a Good Guy With A Gun ( Untrained Novice ) opening fire on a bad guy with a gun in a crowded shopping mall or theatre?? I mean if two trained law enforcement professionals shoot 27 times at an unarmed target with only them and the suspect inside their own home ......and miss almost every time, how many lives would be lost when a novice ( Good Guy With a Gun ) or two opens fire at an armed suspect in any crowded venue??

Of course my question is rhetorical, as we haven't yet seen the consequences of armed novices opening fire at an armed suspect in a crowded venue. Here's hoping we never do.