G.,O.P. Benghazi hearing boils down to this: "Have you stopped beating your spouse??"

Having the day off Thursday, I was glad to have the chance to watch the latest in a long string of Congressional hearings regarding the Benghazi incident of over 3 years ago. G.O.P. Chairman Trey Gowdy had promised a fair and balanced hearing all along. Forgive me, but weren't all the previous official hearings supposed to "Fair and Balanced"?? Gowdy promised "New information" would be forthcoming, but throughout the 9 plus hour hearing, nothing....NOTHING new was brought forth. What was new, was the level of vitriol, political partisanship, personal attack and oputright lies and misrepresentation displayed by this new G.O.P. led Jihad,

What this incredible waste of our taxpayer money boils down to, is a harassment of the most likely Democrat candidate to win the party nomination next year. If you're honest about all these Congressional hearings, you'd concede they're nothing more than an incredible waste of taxpayer for nothing more than political theater for the entertainment of the hard right Conservative base.

How proud the Conservative base must be to see their best and brightest harass an accomplished woman on the National stage, and have little more than the famous unfounded question that every ambulance chasing attorney uses: "Have you stopped beating your spouse??"