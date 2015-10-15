Speaking of confiscating guns.......

Every time I hear a second amendment advocate claiming President Obama wants to confiscate American's firearms, I immediately wonder where they got the idea. I mean President Obama hasn't done anything anti-gun, yet they keep saying he will.

But just a few minutes ago I read where Randy Pullen, the G.O.P. National treasurer, is quoted as saying guns should be taken away from Black Americans because "They do all the killing." I don't know where they get that idea either, being that all the mass shooters/killers have been white.

So the facts show that despite white 2nd amendment supporter's public accusations against our first black president, it's a white Republican Part Official calling for American's guns to be confiscated.

If that's not hypocrisy, it doesn't exist.