Do you smell a Rat??

Just an hour ago I read an article about a policeman in Missouri (?) who was told he had to leave an Olive Garden Restaurant because he was armed with his on duty firearm. Really?? The employee didn't say the officer could simply put the firearm in his locked vehicle then return? The purported incident has all the markings of another right wing lie. Why wouldn't the supposedly offended officer simply leave his openly visible firearm in his vehicle? Or...Why didn't he simply return it to his locked vehicle, then go back inside and enjoy his much anticipated birthday dinner?

No......the story stinks. It never happened. It's another gunnut story, planted by a dishonest cop.