Why another Democrat will be the next POTUS.

With so many Republicans running for the presidency, you'd expect two or three to be extremists with little chance of winning. But this time around is different, even from the last election. Then, we saw the best of a bad bunch self-implode by saying 47% of American voters are slovenly layabouts who deserve no representation. In this coming election, the G.O.P.'s chances are even less due to every candidate being wholly unelectable. Last time there was Romney, and I predicted he would easily lose to Obama. It was an easy call.

This time, the best of a horrible lot is another Bush. Think about that. Does anyone really believe that another Republican Governor named Bush would be a good president? As if Jeb Bush wants to prove he's unqualified, he just announced his admiration for the results of his brother's decision to invade Iraq. He actually believes the resulting human misery caused by his incompetent brother's administration is a good thing. To complete the G.O.P.'s Death knell, not one of the candidates are disagreeing with him. The closest candidate to Jeb is Lindsey Graham, and even he wants to commit more American troops to civil war the U.S. can't possibly control, let alone "Win".

The only question now is will the next POTUS be Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders or Joe Biden?