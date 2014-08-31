Obama's honesty has Conservatopia pining for the dishonesty of GWB.

When president Obama said his administration has not yet developed a strategy to deal with the issue in Iraq, Conservatopia immediately launched into shock/attack mode, claiming his honesty is the proof they need that he's the weak leader they've been claiming since 2008.

I have to laugh at that claim. President Obama's honesty is exactly what this nation needs after the patent dishonesty of the GWB administration. Conservatives are so comfortable with the lies, deceit and sleight-of-hand form their office holders that when our twice elected president speaks simple truth, they can't recognize it as an attribute any president should have.

I guess accepting simple truth from an American president is just too much to expect from conservatives, when they've consistently put forth candidates who have little association with being forthright and honest.