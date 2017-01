Of all the petty criticisms and attacks Conservatopia has dredged up over the years about president Obama, the latest is a good indication that we've got a real adult leader in the White House. I know this is true because when the latest attack is about the color of his suit, it means the right has nothing else to attack him with. Oh, we read the lies everyday, but when you want hard facts to attack him with, they got nothin' but the color of his suit.

Beige is now the new black.