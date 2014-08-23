Priceless response from the gun luvin' crowd: We don't have markers to tell us who the good guys and bad guys are."

While responding to various attacks, claims and rhetorical vitriol regarding an article I'd written about lone gunman in grocery stores, one Viner entered what can only be described as the best advertisement for more and better firearms control legislation:

"We don't have markers to tell us who the good guys and bad guys are." His argument being, that since no one can tell the difference between a bad guy and a good guy with a gun, more people should carry firearms. I had to read his comment twice to make sure I had read it correctly. I did. He's actually arguing that since no one can tell the difference between armed bad guys and armed good guys, we should ALL be armed. The collision of opposing logic employed by the fellow viner was the kind that one's detractors rarely - if ever - let slip. My gut response was....WTF?!! Like the character Eric Cartman would exclaim in the cartoon series South Park.

Apparently, the new ( OLD ) argument from the gun luvin' crowd on Newsvine is that more guns = less gun deaths. Right....like more vehicles on the roads = less vehicle crashes, or more drunks behind the wheel of those vehicles would = less drunk driving incidents.

I had to thank the Gun Luvin' Viner for his Freudian slip. If LIBRUL politicians and advocates of better firearms control legislation ( AKA: SANE members of society ) wanted buy a better ad campaign slogan, they couldn't. The statement "We don't have markers to tell us who the good guys and bad guys are." is absolutely priceless.

I think I'll have bumper stickers made of that statement. We libs can't buy a better gun control Ad. It's simple, direct, and says more about the mass shootings our society has recently suffered that any politician could ever say.