Why Militia groups are bad for America - IF IT LOOKS LIKE A DUCK........

In recent years - well, since the election of Barack Obama in late 2008, anyway, we've witnessed an increase of anti-government groups and Militia-types. Typically, they claim to defend the U.S. Constitution and in particular, the controversial Second Amendment. But do they really? When you listen to the barely disguised rhetorical hatred they espouse, any defense of the Constitution and / or the 2A seems obscured by the hostility and animosity voiced. These militia groups are neither "Well Organized" as the 2A proscribes, nor are they "Patriotic" as they themselves claim. What they really are, are fronts for racial intolerance and armed resistance to the rule of law and order, trying to hide behind a smokescreen of patriotic fervor.

"PATRIOTIC"?? The facts say otherwise:

1. http://www.azcentral.com/community/gilbert/articles/2012/05/02/20120502gilbert-mass-shooting-horrors-vigilante-jt-ready-final-act.html

2.http://gawker.com/minutemen-militia-founder-arrested-on-charges-of-child-514510583

3. http://www.tucsonnewsnow.com/story/14509647/shawna-forde-gets-the-max-on-charges-related-to-arivaca-murders

"In February, a jury found the self-proclaimed border militia activist guilty of the murders of 29- year-old Raul Junior Flores and his nine-year-old daughter Brisenia"

There's simply too many instances of Militia leaders / organizers committing horrific murders and crimes. If it looks like duck, walks like a duck and quacks like duck......IT'S A DUCK.