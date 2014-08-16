Armed white groups are "Militias", Black UNarmed groups are "Gangs"

After the extremely troubling videos of a militarized police force - complete with automatic weapons and a machine gunner perched atop a heavy military vehicle in Ferguson, MO. it struck me how similar the images were to something that used to take place in China, Russia, or some Banana Republic run by a rebel dictator. We don't even see China doing that anymore.

I had read an article that asked the question: Why can armed groups of whites parade freely through Target Dept. Stores and other public areas, gather to defy uniformed officers carrying out a lawful court order, and even training rifles on those uniformed officers, yet when Black UNarmed Americans gather, the police arrive in heavy military vehicles and even shoot and kill an unarmed teenager?

Maybe Black Americans need to follow their white countrymen and go about in public openly carrying semi-automatic rifles.