Stick THIS in your Second Amendment: Armed citizens commit mass killings.

Sometimes...OK...MOST TIMES, the answers to our most pressing issues of the day are deceptively easy to find. Right there in front of us. The trouble seems to be that among all the twisting of fact, all the babbling from those who make a living ( and those who just like to babble ) babbling, and putting that babble in print, the obvious answers are hard to see, obscured by all that wordy babble.

Take the much debated Second Amendment: "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." Right. Written in......1791. Over 220 years ago, when the trade in human slaves was everyday business. When the right to vote was only available to land owning white men. When a "Militia" clearly meant a "well regulated" group of armed citizens, because there WAS no regular standing U.S. army till the same year.......1791.

Somehow, the babble has obscured even our U.S. Supreme Court, where enough members lost sight of the fact that in 1791 James Madison simply could not have possibly meant that untrained, unregulated citizens should be granted the constitutional right to own as many firearms as their hearts desire. The babble emanating from Conservatopia these last 30 years has totally obscured the simple truth the Second Amendment clearly spells out: You as an American citizen have absolutely NO CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT to keep and bear arms. PERIOD. You DO - IF you are an official member of the United States Armed Forces -that 'Well Regulated Militia" that James Madison clearly spelled out over 220 years ago in colonial America.

Until we have a U.S. Supreme Court who has the common sense and conviction of character to take the language of the Second Amendment at written face value, we will suffer mass shootings / killings on a regular basis.

To those who think all they need do to "Keep and Bear Arms" is to be a U.S. citizen: Stick THAT in your version of the Second Amendment.